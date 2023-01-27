Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.62. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 16,157 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

