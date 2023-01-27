Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,075. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

