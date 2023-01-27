Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 479,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million.

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

