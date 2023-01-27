BTIG Research Increases Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $70.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

EGLE opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $730.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 166,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

