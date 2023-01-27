Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

BCUCY remained flat at $39.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCUCY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €49.00 ($53.26) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

