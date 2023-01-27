Brokers Offer Predictions for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.24 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

