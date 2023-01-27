Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $67.00

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %
TTD stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,487.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.