Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $67.00

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %

TTD stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,487.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

