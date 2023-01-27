Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) PT at $177.00

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $162.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $89,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

