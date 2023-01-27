Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 217,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

