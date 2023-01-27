Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.06. 305,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,878. The stock has a market cap of $247.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

