Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.94.
NYSE:EAT opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
