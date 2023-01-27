Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

