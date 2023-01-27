Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 11.7%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 768,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,572,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

