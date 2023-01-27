BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

