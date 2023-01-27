Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BFH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 32,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $153,464,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $17,916,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.