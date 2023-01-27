BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 3.8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 413,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 379,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.
BRC Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991. 66.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
