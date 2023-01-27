BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 3.8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 413,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 379,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991. 66.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

