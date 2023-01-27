Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Bow Energy Ltd., Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Bow Energy Ltd.,

(Get Rating)

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.