Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $160,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

BSX opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

