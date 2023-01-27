BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.47

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 270928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

