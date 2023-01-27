Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.5-10.5% yr/yr to ~$9.16-9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$4.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

