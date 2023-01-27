Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $438.00 million-$448.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.13 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.51-$5.60 EPS.

BOOT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

