Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 249,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
