Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

