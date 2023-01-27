Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boot Barn Stock Up 17.5 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
