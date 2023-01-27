Bondly Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $28,396.67 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

