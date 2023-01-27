BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $303.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.