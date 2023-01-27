BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 63.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of BLD opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

