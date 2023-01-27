BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93.

