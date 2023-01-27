BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $53,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $12,210,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Haleon Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
