BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $53,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $12,210,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.