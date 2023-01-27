BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $353,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

