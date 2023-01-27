BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $143.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

