BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

