Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $562.46

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.46 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.26). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 655 ($8.11), with a volume of 111,614 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.12) to GBX 585 ($7.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 605.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,060.94.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

