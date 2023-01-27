BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 51.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 411,898 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $787,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 294,132 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 247,608 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 44,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,406. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

See Also

