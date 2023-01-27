BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.