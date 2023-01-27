BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

