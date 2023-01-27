BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ZWK traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.83. 17,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.18. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.28 and a 52 week high of C$35.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.