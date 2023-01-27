BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $125.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.