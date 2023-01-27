Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.