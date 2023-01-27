BlueArk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $631,091.86 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and approximately $631,091.86 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00107334 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $715,984.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

