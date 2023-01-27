Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue World Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 16,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Blue World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 530,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

