Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.57 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

