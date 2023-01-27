Blue Owl Capital Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

