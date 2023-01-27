Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.75

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.75 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 175.05 ($2.17). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 388 shares traded.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.19. The firm has a market cap of £129.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

