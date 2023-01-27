Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Down 31.0 %
BLSTF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Blackstone Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About Blackstone Minerals
