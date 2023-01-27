BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 981,663 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.