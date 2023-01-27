BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MIY remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

