BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MIY remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Further Reading
