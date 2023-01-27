BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE BGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 81,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,561. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
