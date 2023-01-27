BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

HYT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 357,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,600. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

