Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NYSE:BKH opened at $71.34 on Friday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

