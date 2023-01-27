BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 42,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,587,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,124.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Jackson purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 7,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.02.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

