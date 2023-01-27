BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

