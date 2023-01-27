Bitgert Trading Up 4.6% This Week (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $145.60 million and $1.89 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

